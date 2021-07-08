Mike Pence "lost it" after Trump threw crumpled up newspaper at him: report

According to a report on a new book from reporter Michael Bender titled, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," former Vice President Mike Pence got into a heated exchange with Donald Trump when the then-president threw a crumpled up newspaper at him, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The incident reportedly took place in early 2021 when Pence was set to preside over the certification of the 2020 election. Pence's political committee had just hired Trump's adviser Corey Lewandowski, prompting Trump to reportedly hold up an article about the news while complaining it made him look like "his team was abandoning him."

Trump reportedly then "crumpled the article and threw it at his vice president," saying, "So disloyal." That's when Pence "lost it," according to the book.

"Mr. Pence picked up the article and threw it back at Mr. Trump," Bender writes. "He leaned toward the president and pointed a finger a few inches from his chest. 'We walked you through every detail of this,' Mr. Pence snarled. 'We did this for you — as a favor. And this is how you respond? You need to get your facts straight.'"

