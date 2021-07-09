Right-wing cartoonist draws Trump as Don Quijote — but draws mockery for missing book's point

Conservative columnist Ben Garrison this week drew a cartoon depicting former President Donald Trump as the heroic knight Don Quixote -- without realizing that essentially means he's calling Trump delusional.

In the cartoon, Trump is riding on a horse and aiming a spear at a windmill that represents major tech platforms Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as seen below.

The point of the cartoon seems to be that Trump is heroically using a lawsuit to defend free speech against the monsters of Silicon Valley.

However, the story of Don Quixote is about a wannabe knight who attacks windmills because he mistakenly believes them to be monstrous giants -- and the book makes very clear that attacking the windmills is an act of madness and not of heroism.

Garrison's apparent failure of basic reading comprehension earned him ridicule all over Twitter -- check out some reactions below: