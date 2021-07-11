California hotel boots Matt Gaetz, MTG rally: "We just want to stay clear of that"

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) represent East Coast states in Congress, but their reputations are so notorious that they are having trouble finding a venue that will take them on the West Coast.

The Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills canceled an "America First" rally after learning the controversial Republicans would be speaking, the Orange County Register reports.

"As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately canceled it," general manager Javad Mirtavoosi told the newspaper. "We just thought it would be best for our facility to cancel."

The two are still selling tickets for the event while searching for a new venue, Greene campaign spokesperson Nick Dyer told the newspaper on Friday afternoon.

"We're very close to securing a location that will proudly host our America First Rally with Congresswoman Greene and Congressman Gaetz," said Dyer.

The newspaper noted the context in which the event was canceled.

"Along with supporting the controversial former president and many of his policies, the pair have faced controversies of their own. Gaetz is under investigation for accusations of having a sexual relationship with a minor, while Green was booted from her House committees in February over her comments supporting far right extremists," the newspaper noted. "Earlier this year, both were linked to plans to create a political caucus that would espouse the idea that the United States is an 'Anglo-Saxon' culture and that mass immigration is supplanting white culture — ideas previously espoused by white nationalists. Plans to start the caucus were dropped after negative public response and pushback from some in the GOP."