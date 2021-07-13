Allen Weisselberg removed as officer of some Trump Organization subsidiaries: report

Former President Donald Trump has removed chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg from serving as an officer on some of his other companies.

According to a Wall Street Journal report Monday, documents show that Weisselberg's name was removed from Trump Organization subsidiaries, such as the Trump Payroll Corp. The same company is named in the prosecution of Weisselberg for subverting taxes to the local, state and federal governments.

Weisselberg was named as the treasurer, director, vice president and secretary in Florida Department of State records, but Donald Trump Jr. is now the executive vice president, director, secretary, treasurer and vice president. Eric Trump is the new president, director and chairman of the company.

"Trump Payroll is run by Trump Organization employees and processes payroll for company staff, according to the indictment," The Journal explained. "Mr. Weisselberg was also terminated last week as a director at Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, a company tied to Mr. Trump's Scotland golf course, according to a filing in Companies House, the U.K.'s registrar of companies."

Former federal prosecutor Daniel Zelenko explained to the Journal that once a CFO is indicted, they generally don't remain in the position.

"How are insurers and lenders going to rely on what the CFO tells them?" said Zelenko. "It creates a lot of challenges for a company continuing to do business."

Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal.