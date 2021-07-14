Kayleigh McEnany calls out Joe Biden for "using the tactic of whispering" to connect with voters

Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany hosted a segment on Tuesday that slammed President Joe Biden for "using the tactic of whispering" to connect with voters.

During the Fox News Outnumbered program, McEnany accused the media of defending Biden's habit of "whispering" to emphasize his remarks.

"Yikes!" McEnany said to kick off the segment. "That's President Biden using the tactic of whispering during his speeches and press conferences. The White House communications experts say it's a way for him to connect with voters."

"It's yet another example of the media seemingly treating Democrats and Biden differently than Republicans," she continued. "Going back to the whispering, the press defends Biden a lot. But for the [Associated Press] to cite an expert saying this is an intimate form of communication — I think it's a creepy one."

One Fox News guest agreed: "A whispering president with a history of sniffing women's hair makes a lot of Americans uncomfortable."

"Yes," McEnany replied.

Co-host Emily Compagno weighed in to criticize Biden.

"On the whispering, you guys, I'm sorry but when someone whispers in that candyman, Shelter Island, freakshow way, I do not feel connected," she said. "I feel frightened."

"Yeah, that's right," McEnany remarked. "It's very odd."

