Texas legislator calls out Fox News host over election lies: Tell your viewers that "Trump lost"

The youngest legislator in Texas just took down a Fox News host in real time.

Speaking to Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Rep. James Talarico, D, called out both the host and the network for making money off of lying to the American people.

"You have made a lot of money personally, and you have enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories," said Talarico, as Hegseth protested. "So, what I'm asking you to do is to tell your viewers that Donald Trump lost the election."

Hegseth has been one of many Fox hosts to downplay the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well.

"They weren't going in there to target individuals. They were going in there symbolically," he told the audience.

Just one day before his comments, a video surfaced of the Capitol attackers chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!"

Check out the exchange between Hegseth and Talarico below.

You can watch the video below via Twitter: