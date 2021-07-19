"People think you're a pedophile!" Matt Gaetz accidentally poses with prankster for beach photo

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was tricked into posing with a man who pointed out that he has been accused of being a pedophile.

The incident was said to have occurred on a California beach, while Gaetz was in the state with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over the weekend. Video of the confrontation was shared on Twitter by MeidasTouch.com.

"Oh, my God! I'm so excited," the man exclaims. "Everybody thinks you're crazy. I don't think you're crazy."

"People think you're a pedophile!" the man tells Gaetz. "I don't think you're a pedophile. I don't think you're a pedophile at all. The charges against him are totally false."

At that point, a man who appeared to be a security guard forced the man to move away from Gaetz and Greene.

Watch the video below.