Indicted Trump official may have given prosecutors evidence that can be used at future trial: report

Allen Weisselberg may have offered a defense of his high-end car and luxury apartment perks while in police custody

By Travis Gettys
Published July 21, 2021 4:30AM (EDT)
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump Organization executive indicted in the long-running tax evasion scheme offered a defense of his high-end car and luxury apartment perks while in police custody.

Allen Weisselberg, the company's chief financial officer, justified the unreported perks, which prosecutors say hid $1.76 million in taxable compensation, by whining about rush-hour traffic as he sat for arrest processing on July 1, reported the Washington Post.

"In sum and substance, defendant Allen Weisselberg stated that the commute to work from Long Island was difficult," two investigators said a defendant statement disclosure filed in New York Supreme Court after the arrest.

The comments were likely made without prompting and could be used as evidence at a future trial, the newspaper reported.

Weisselberg was in custody and had an attorney as his arrest was processed, which involves fingerprinting and collecting biographical information, and law enforcement officers are legally prohibited from interrogating suspects about the charged crimes in that scenario.

 


