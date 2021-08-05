MAGA social media site GETTR overrun by ISIS posts — but Jason Miller blames Big Tech conspiracy

GETTR CEO Jason Miller on Wednesday defended his conservative social media network after it was reportedly infiltrated by ISIS terrorists.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Miller complained to host Steve Bannon about Politico's report revealing the proliferation of ISIS posts on GETTR.

The report found that Miller's social media network "features reams of jihadi-related material, including graphic videos of beheadings, viral memes that promote violence against the West and even memes of a militant executing Trump in an orange jumpsuit similar to those used in Guantanamo Bay."

Instead of addressing the terrorist activity on GETTR, Miller attacked Politico and the "big tech" companies he is competing with.

"They do this when they're teaming up to specifically try to knock out a Trump person or a MAGA movement person," he insisted. "This, folks, is a hit piece."

Miller noted that Moustafa Ayad from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue had first brought the ISIS infiltration to light.

"I had never heard of Mr. Moustafa Ayad," Miller continued. "If you go to Mr. Moustafa Ayad's website -- the Institute for Strategic Dialogue -- he lists [his funding sources] out. Facebook, Google, YouTube, Microsoft. Industry big tech giants are who fund him and they don't even point that out in the story."

"Here's the thing. They're scared of us," he said. "They know that we're growing. There know that we've added 2 million users to the platform."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice: