Trump spokesperson blasts Fox News for 'censoring' his latest interview

In a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington lashed out at Fox News less than 24 hours after the president called into the conservative network to air out 17 minutes worth of his grievances.

Harrington -- who took over her position after Jason Miller left to create the beleaguered new pro-Trump social media platform Gettr -- accused Fox of censoring Trump's comments while speaking with late-night personality Dan Bongino.

According to Harrington, whose main job is to post statements from Trump on Twitter to get around his banning by the platform, "WOW. So I went to post a clip from President Trump's great interview on @dbongino last night, and lo and behold, Fox News EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said, censoring out 45 accurately describing the Fake Election."

After sharing multiple versions of the clip -- edited and unedited -- she wrote, "This is just as bad as Big Tech. They are putting President Trump's honest statement, and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans, down the Memory Hole. I guess it's FILTERED after all."

A review of the clips on both YouTube and on FoxNews.com shows the YouTube clip was indeed edited -- possibly out of fears by Fox that they might be banned for spreading election misinformation.

Regardless, you can see Harrington's tweets below: