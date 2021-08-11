Faced with mounting legal bills and a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems, Rudy Giuliani is turning to the personal message site Cameo where users can pay for personal messages from public figures, Newsweek reports.

Giuliani joining Cameo comes on the heels of a string of setbacks, including the suspension of his D.C. law license and his suspension from practicing law in New York state due to "demonstrably false and misleading" statements regarding the 2020 election.

"Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo - now taking all Cameo requests!" Giuliani tweeted on Tuesday.

With his tweet, Giuliani included a link to a video where he beckons users to request a message.

"Hi I'm Rudy Giuliani and I'm on Cameo. If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you'd like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it," he says. "It can be arranged, we can talk through the magic of Cameo."