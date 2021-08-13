"We can't live forever": Marjorie Taylor Greene shrugs off surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

During an appearance on the pro-Trump Real America's Voice network this Thursday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she thinks "more research is needed" before the FDA approves the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently being distributed to Americans.

"Because here's the problem . . . once the vaccines are approved by the FDA, we're going to see the mandates for vaccines ramp up far more than they are right now," Greene said. "And I fear they'll become law in some cities and some states. Biden would love to make it the law of the land."

"Again, I'm not anti-vax," Greene claimed. "I'm completely for people being allowed to make choices — medical choices — for themselves and their families. And I don't think the FDA should approve a vaccine that doesn't seem to be that effective, especially with COVID-19 raging all over the country. At least that's what the media tells us every single day."

Greene went on to say that she's talked to hospital officials and that while "waiting rooms" may be full of COVID-19 patients, "the waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things — not just COVID."

"So while the news tries to tell us the hospitals are slam-packed with COVID, that's just not the case," she said. "Everybody needs to get back down to common sense and remember that, you know, we're human. We can't live forever. We're going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses, and we get hurt sometimes."

