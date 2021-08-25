National Rifle Association cancels annual meeting, citing concerns over COVID-19 infections in Texas

The National Rifle Association (NRA) was forced to cancel its annual meeting due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Texas has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, as just over 46% of its residents are fully vaccinated, and the state government has also banned mask mandates.

Those problems are now forcing even the NRA to fear the dangers of the virus in the state.

"We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision. The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings," said a statement released by the NRA.

The event will not be rescheduled or moved to another location, it will simply be canceled. The statement ended saying that they look forward to see folks in Louisville in May 2022.

Read the full statement from the NRA below via Twitter: