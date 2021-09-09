Fox viewers hear laughter in the background during exclusive Trump interview

Clips posted to social media show host Greg Gutfeld gushing with praise for the twice-impeached former president

By Bob Brigham
Published September 9, 2021 5:00AM (EDT)
US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the widening Coronavirus crisis on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump said the US will suspend all travel from Europe - except the UK - for the next 30 days. Since December 2019, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 109,000 people and killed more than 3,800 people in 105 countries. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Donald Trump appeared on the Fox News show "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday, and some viewers were confused to hear laughter in the background.

The network says host Greg Gutfeld, "parodies current events and converses on key issues, bringing a comedic twist to the news. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week."

Clips posted to social media show Gutfeld gushing with praise for the twice-impeached former president, who had criticized the Fox host.

"I wouldn't say it's love," Gutfeld said. "I would say it's admiration and admitting that I was wrong because I was focusing on words and not deeds."

Vox's Aaron Rupar and Reuters' Jan Wolfe noted that it sounded like Fox News had added a laugh track to the interview. But it is unclear whether the laughter was from a pre-recorded track or from the show's live audience.

Correction: A previous version of this story claimed that Fox News had added a laugh track to its interview with Fox News.


