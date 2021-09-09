Marcella Hazan's tomato sauce recipe — and 8 other favorites

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

French food has Julia Child and Jacques Pépin. Mexican, Rick Bayless and Diana Kennedy. Italian? Marcella Hazan, who emigrated from Italy to the United States in her early thirties, had no cooking experience when she started, and yet rose to become one of the foremost experts on Italian cooking. She wrote seminal cookbooks, hosted television shows, and influenced a generation of Italian chefs, such as Lidia Bastianich.

She believed that simple food is the best food, and we couldn't agree more. The hallmark of her recipes is simplicity at its best — no need to gratuitously fuss about — and the results are sublime. Here are nine brilliant recipes that celebrate her legacy; make them, and know that each time you do, your technique will get better and your food will be utterly fabulous. Just like Marcella.

If there's one Marcella Hazan recipe that you should cook, it's this one. It's her hallmark, her magnum opus, her most famous sauce ever...and it absolutely lives up to the hype. It just has three ingredients: onion, tomatoes, and butter. Yes. really.

On a chilly night, there's nothing like digging into a big bowl of this Venetian-style soup that falls somewhere in between a hearty vegetable soup and creamy risotto. Use really good quality beef or chicken broth — it's the secret to so much of the flavor here.

Finishing an entire bunch of celery without putting half (or more) of it into the compost is never an easy feat. A stalk here or there for snacking, a little bit more for stews and soups, but the amount never seems to whittle down. Leave it to Marcella Hazan to save the day with this simple side dish recipe.

The star power in this Marcella Hazan soup recipe does not come in the form of the broccoli or Yukon gold potatoes. Sure, both of those are great, but the real trick is caramelizing thinly sliced onions until they're jammy and golden brown. It adds a layer of sweetness that cuts through the heavy potatoes and bitter broccoli.

Homemade candy makes the perfect little gift . . . or the perfect little afternoon snack. The only tool you need is a potato. Wait, potato? You thought I was going to say a candy thermometer or silicone baking mat, right. Just trust Marcella on this one. It works.

This recipe isn't quite as famous as Marcella's other tomato sauce recipe, but it's just as simple and incredibly versatile. The base of it is made with two pounds of super fresh, super-ripe tomatoes.

"Canned tuna is a familiar ingredient in pasta sauces. Although I was once very fond of it, there was a harshness to the taste of tuna sauces, both other cooks' and my own, that began to trouble me," writes Marcella Hazan. Her dissatisfaction motivated her to find a way to enjoy tuna, which became this salty, savory pasta.

In 10 minutes (yes, 10!), this recipe from Marcella Hazan goes from a few ingredients scattered throughout your pantry to a delicious bowl of vegan soup.

This isn't exactly a Marcella Hazan recipe . . . but it's pretty darn close! In addition to chicken livers, it's also made with salty prosciutto (or pancetta) and ground beef for an extra-hearty sauce.