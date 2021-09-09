Trump wants to stage boxing match against Biden: "I think he'd go down very, very quickly"

By David Edwards
Published September 9, 2021 4:57PM (EDT)
Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Photo illustration by Salon/The White House/Joe Biden Official Campaign)
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he wished that he could fight President Joe Biden in a boxing match.

During a promotional event for 58-year-old Evander Holyfield's boxing match against 44-year-old Vitor Belfort, Trump was asked who he would like to fight.

"Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I'll take a pass on the professional boxers," Trump said, "I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he'd go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly."

"He'd be in big trouble," he added. "I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds."

