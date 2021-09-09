Trump wants to stage boxing match against Biden: "I think he'd go down very, very quickly"

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he wished that he could fight President Joe Biden in a boxing match.

During a promotional event for 58-year-old Evander Holyfield's boxing match against 44-year-old Vitor Belfort, Trump was asked who he would like to fight.

"Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I'll take a pass on the professional boxers," Trump said, "I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he'd go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly."

"He'd be in big trouble," he added. "I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds."

Watch the video below: