Bill Maher says "the left" is embarrassing him — and complains about the 'Black National Anthem'

By Bob Brigham
Published September 11, 2021 10:43AM (EDT)
Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time" (HBO)
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher returned to the airwaves on Friday and once again discussed his rightward shift politically.

"To me, when people say to me sometimes, like, 'Boy, you know, you go after the left a lot these days. Why?' Because you're embarrassing me," Maher explained.

His comments came his all-white panel discussed racism being discussed in schools.

"I mean, I saw last night on the football game, Alisha Keys sang 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' which, now I hear is called the 'Black National Anthem.' Now maybe we should get rid of our national anthem, but I think we should have one national anthem," Maher said.

