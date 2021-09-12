Mike Lindell, pro-Trump conspiracy theorists fail to draw crowd at Kentucky rally

More than 10,000 people were expected. Fewer than 300 showed up

By Bob Brigham
Published September 12, 2021 4:00AM (EDT)
Michael Lindell known also as "Pillow Guy" (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Some of the biggest names pushing pro-Trump conspiracy theories were unable to draw much of a crowd at a "We the People Reunion" rally in Kentucky.

"The event is hosting speakers such as the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn and Pastor Greg Locke, who has in the past admitted to being at the Capitol during the January 6 Capitol riot," WFIE 14 News reported.

The station reported on attendance at the event.

"Promoters said they expected crowds of around 10,000 people. Fewer than 300 were at the event when 14 News arrived," the network reported.


