Capitol Police recommends disciplinary action against six officers for Jan. 6 misconduct

The United States Capitol Police on Saturday evening revealed the outcome of investigations into officers alleged to have committed misconduct surrounding the January 6th insurrection.

The department's Office of Professional Responsibility launched 38 internal investigations, but "did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime."

In six cases, violations were sustained and disciplinary action recommended.

Three officers were found to have committed conducting unbecoming, one failed to comply with directives, one for improper remarks, and one for improper dissemination of information.

"The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers. On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring," the department said in a statement.