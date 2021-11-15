Michael Flynn makes bizarre call for "one religion" in U.S.

Mike Flynn, former president Donald Trump's one-time national security adviser, called for "one religion" in the U.S. on Saturday.

"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said at a ReAwaken America event in San Antonio. "One nation under God, and one religion under God."

After attorney Ron Filipowski posted video of Flynn's comments, Twitter erupted.

Ben White, Politico's chief economic correspondent, called Flynn's comments "as fundamental a rejection of the very founding principles of this nation as you are likely to find."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

CNN senior broadcast producer Javier de Diego agreed. "Literally the opposite of what the Constitution says," he wrote.

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said, "Wow look how much Michael Flynn hates America."

"And is that religion QAnon?" MSNBC analyst David Corn wrote.

New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait said: "Is it going to be Judaism? …It's not going to be Judaism, is it?"

More below.