Trump tells Fox News that Kyle Rittenhouse "shouldn't have been prosecuted in the first place"

Former president Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday night that Kyle Rittenhouse "shouldn't have been prosecuted in the first place," calling it a "political case."

"I think that it was a great decision," Trump said of the jury's acquittal of Rittenhouse. "I was sad it had to go this far. Somebody should have ended it earlier, and frankly the case should have never been brought. It was prosecutorial misconduct . . . I was very happy to see (the not guilty verdict). A lot of people were very happy to see it — most people."

Trump called Rittenhouse "brave" for testifying in his defense, and he blamed CNN and MSNBC for making the case about race.

"They were really trying to spew hatred," Trump said of the networks, alleging that "they'd love to see riots all over the place" in the wake of the verdict.

Trump went on to claim that he "helped save Kenosha" by sending in federal authorities to quell protests in 2020, claiming that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers "wanted to just let it burn."

"We saved Kenosha very early," he said. "It was a horrible couple of nights. They got individual stores. The place didn't burn down to the ground because we sent in a lot of good people."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: