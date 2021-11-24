Jim Jordan hid COVID-19 diagnosis, saying "I don't talk about my health status with reporters"

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, had COVID-19 over the summer — but didn't tell anybody about it until this week.

The Congressman revealed the news in an interview with Spectrum news Tuesday, saying he doesn't "talk about his health with reporters" while refusing to confirm whether he is vaccinated or not.

He did, however, admit that he had been antibody tested and said, "It showed my antibodies were strong. In fact, the doctors said 'You're in the strong category. You could donate plasma.'"

Jordan told the same outlet that he hadn't been vaccinated back in June, adding that he was frequently being tested for COVID.

The polarizing Congressman has long fought COVID-19 prevention measures, including mask wearing, physical distancing and other measures, arguing that these public health measures "trampled" on Americans' First Amendment rights. In April, he asked Dr Anthony Fauci in a congressional hearing as to when mask mandates and physical distancing would be phased out, asking "When do Americans get their freedoms back?"

At the time, Fauci called the comments "frustrating" and counterproductive.