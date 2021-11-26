Ilhan Omar fact-checks Lauren Boebert's "made up" "jihad squad" story

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., went back to her home district for the Thanksgiving holiday, and while there she spoke to constituents where she made fun of her Democratic colleagues. Her story, according to one Democrat, was a lie.

According to Boebert, she was in a Capitol elevator with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., when a Capitol police officer ran up, supposedly alarmed.

"Well, she doesn't have a backpack. We should be fine," Boebert claimed she said, an obvious allusion to the idea that Omar must be a terrorist because she's Muslim. Boebert went on to call Omar a member of the "jihad squad."

But Omar is speaking out. After seeing a tweet about Boebert's remarks, Omar tweeted in response that the incident never happened. In fact, Omar seemed to suggest that Boebert seems too scared even to look her even the eye.

"Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up," Omar tweeted Thursday evening. "Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny & shouldn't be normalized. Congress can't be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation."