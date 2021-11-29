Former GOP lawmaker lays out plan to boot Lauren Boebert, MTG from Congress

Appearing on CNN to talk about the conduct of Republican lawmakers who have been threatening and disparaging their Democratic colleagues to the point where they have been censured, former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) discussed the work she is doing to oust Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress.

Speaking with host Jim Acosta, Comstock slammed Boebert for her highly-publicized and vile comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) where the Colorado Republican compared the Democrat to a terrorist.

"We know since January 6th and even before, there have been more threats to members of Congress than ever," Comstock told Acosta. "This year is going to be the highest sort of threat level that there's ever been. When you have this kind of just unconscionable attack -- and it's not just that she needs to apologize to the congresswoman who she attacked, she needs to apologize to the American people. She needs to apologize to the Republican party and a lot of other people. It goes way beyond that."

RELATED: MTG urges followers to sue doctors, hospitals over refusal to issue Ivermectin prescriptions

Continuing speaking on Boebert, she added, "I'd also like to point out that she has a Republican opponent, Marina Zimmerman, who in response to [Rep] Adam Kinzinger pointed out Lauren Boebert is 'trash,' I would agree, and Marina Zimmerman said help me take out the trash and that's what I think needs to be done here."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Both Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Greene have Republican women who are running against them in the primary," she explained. "I'm on two PACs that support Republican women who we specifically do not support Marjorie Greene or Lauren Boebert, and you know, even -- those are very red districts, you're going to end up with a Republican. You can have a conservative Republican woman without having a crazy, you know, very unpleasant, you know, nasty, you know, unconscionable congressperson who, by the way, neither of these women are getting anything done in Congress for their constituents. Zippo, nothing."

"These women aren't doing anything of help to the country, and they're divisive, and they are dangerous," she added.

Watch below: