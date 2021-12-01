Far-right Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas has received a great deal of criticism from Democrats — and some Never Trump conservatives as well — after posting a tweet claiming that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a plot to help Democrats steal the 2022 midterms. And Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives, CNN's Jake Tapper laments, have remained silent about Jackson's over-the-top claim.

On November 27, Jackson tweeted, "Here comes the MEV - the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election - but we're not going to let them!"

Jake Tapper lambasted Jackson on CNN, saying that as a physician, he has tossed aside the Hippocratic Oath.

"It seems incredibly irresponsible for a doctor of note like Dr. Ronny Jackson to pretend this is a manufactured crisis," Tapper commented. And Ramesh Ponuru, a senior editor at the conservative National Review, agreed with Tapper — saying, "It's irresponsible for a doctor. It's irresponsible for a political leader. It manages to be irresponsible in both ways at the same time."

Tapper went on to slam House Republicans for not calling Jackson out.

"Not one Republican leader has denounced Ronny Jackson," Tapper told the panel.