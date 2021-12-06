Rudy Giuliani trolled by TikTok comedian, laughed at during New York Young Republican Club speech

Ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was duped by a TikTok comedian into smiling and laughing while being called a "pendejo" – Spanish for "idiot" – at a New York Young Republican Club gala on Sunday.

The comedian, Walter Masterson, known for posing as a right-winger to ensnare Trump allies, apparently approached Giuliani at the event while filming a TikTok to the tune of M.C. Hammer's "Can't Touch This," with the song's defining lyric substituted for "pendejo."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The video – captioned "Rudy Giuliani made a TIK TOK with me" – shows the tuxedoed former New York Mayor smiling and laughing along to the song, which he lets call him the Spanish version of "idiot" three times consecutively.

Giuliani has been no stranger to pranks and gaffes over the past several years.

During the filming of Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat 2," Giuliani was caught in a compromising position in a hotel bed with an actress posing as a 15-year-old journalist. Giuliani later called the film a "hit job" and a "complete fabrication."

RELATED: Giuliani calls NSFW Borat hotel room scene a "hit job" in retaliation for recent Biden smear

Back in November 2020, four days after the presidential election, Giuliani, then an attorney to Donald Trump, erroneously held a press conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company called "Four Seasons Total Landscaping" instead of the Four Seasons hotel in Washington.

RELATED: Four Seasons Total Landscaping will host the greatest, most in-demand concert this summer

Watch Masterson prank Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., here: