Rudy Giuliani trolled by TikTok comedian, laughed at during New York Young Republican Club speech

Giuliani unknowingly smiles and laughs at being called a "pendejo" – the Spanish word for "idiot"

By Jon Skolnik

Published December 6, 2021 11:47AM (EST)

Rudy Giuliani (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was duped by a TikTok comedian into smiling and laughing while being called a "pendejo" – Spanish for "idiot" – at a New York Young Republican Club gala on Sunday.

The comedian, Walter Masterson, known for posing as a right-winger to ensnare Trump allies, apparently approached Giuliani at the event while filming a TikTok to the tune of M.C. Hammer's "Can't Touch This," with the song's defining lyric substituted for "pendejo." 

The video – captioned "Rudy Giuliani made a TIK TOK with me" – shows the tuxedoed former New York Mayor smiling and laughing along to the song, which he lets call him the Spanish version of "idiot" three times consecutively. 

@waltermasterson

Rudy Giuliani made a Tik Tok with me.

♬ sonido original - JR

Giuliani has been no stranger to pranks and gaffes over the past several years.  

During the filming of Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat 2," Giuliani was caught in a compromising position in a hotel bed with an actress posing as a 15-year-old journalist. Giuliani later called the film a "hit job" and a "complete fabrication."

Back in November 2020, four days after the presidential election, Giuliani, then an attorney to Donald Trump, erroneously held a press conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company called "Four Seasons Total Landscaping" instead of the Four Seasons hotel in Washington. 

Watch Masterson prank Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., here:


Jon Skolnik

Jon Skolnik is a staff writer at Salon. His work has appeared in Current Affairs, The Baffler, and The New York Daily News.

