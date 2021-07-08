As much of the country moves to "return to normal," part of that normalcy naturally includes summer concerts. In a delightful little throwback, Four Seasons Total Landscaping — that same groundskeeping store that hosted a Trump campaign press conference borne of epic logistical blunders — will be one venue for a concert in Philadelphia next month. The news was tweeted out by the venue itself on Thursday.

The Philly concert at the now famous landscaping store, notably positioned next to an adult sex toy shop, will include solo performances from Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms on Aug. 21. Mark your calendars!

"This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA sh*t show," Grace has said in a statement.

Although the lineup has been locked in, that doesn't mean that the trolling has ended. The site also tweeted out a Photoshopped image of Rudy Giuliani on the head of a lead singer with the caption, "Auditions for the opening slot got interesting . . ."

The once anonymous, hole-in-the-wall store where customers can shop bulk potting soil was catapulted into overnight viral fame when former President Trump's failed reelection campaign mistakenly booked the store instead of the Four Seasons Hotel in Philly for a press conference. The presser, set for the day voting finally finished and Joe Biden became President-elect, would see Trump associates like Rudy Giuliani speak to contest the election results, and pedal the lies that would eventually lead to a mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol not two months later.

Of course, without foresight into the violence and terror that lay ahead, the press conference and its unlikely venue became the stuff of comedic legend. Earlier this year, it was announced the debacle surrounding Four Seasons Total Landscaping would be adapted for a documentary called "Four Seasons Total Documentary" — described in its press release as a feel-good, "firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host a political press conference in the midst of the most hard-fought American election in recent history."

The documentary will come from director Christopher Stoudt, in collaboration with producers Glen Zipper, Sean Stuart, Chris Paonessa and Kevin Lincoln. It will also, hopefully, provide insight into some of the remaining, unanswered questions about the Trump team's big little mishap.

It all started with then-President Trump tweeting, "Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 a.m." Shortly after, he offered this clarification: "Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. 11:30am!" Next, it was Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia's turn to clarify the situation via tweet: "To clarify, President Trump's press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. No relation with the hotel."

Had the Trump team tried to book the hotel, and been denied? Was it merely a logistical blunder? If so, how could a presidential campaign team have made such a mistake? Had the sex toy shop next door provided any comment on the matter?

Nearly one year out from the press conference mess, Four Seasons Total Landscaping remains an icon in the public's memory, to be celebrated and commemorated with an upcoming concert. Speaking of the concert, tickets go on sale this week — and, of course, so do exclusive T-shirts and merch.