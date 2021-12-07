Trump inadvertently admits to obstruction of justice in new Fox News interview

Former President Donald Trump bragged that he effectively obstructed justice during a Fox News interview.

Amid demands for Attorney General Merrick Garland to impanel a grand jury, Trump told Fox News that he simply had to fire former FBI Director James Comey. Otherwise, he could have been held accountable for his relationship with Russia during the 2016 election.

"Don't forget, I fired Comey," Trump bragged. "Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me right now about a beautiful book about four years in the White House, and we'll see about the future. If I didn't fire Comey, they were looking to take down the president of the United States… I don't think could've survived if I didn't fire him."

The report published by former special counsel Robert Mueller said that they didn't even look at whether Trump broke the law during the 2016 election because he followed the Office of Legal Counsel's opinion that the president couldn't be indicted while in office. What Mueller did say was that he uncovered at least 10 examples of obstruction of justice from Trump attempting to stop his investigation.

In the video below, Trump admits that firing Comey was one of those examples: