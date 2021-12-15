Ivanka Trump has been implicated in the Jan. 6 investigation by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and now calls are being made to see her text messages from that day.

The senator told CNN's Manu Raju that he asked former president Donald Trump's eldest daughter, then a senior White House adviser, to deliver a message to her father as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was set to certify Joe Biden's election win, reported The Independent.

"Sen. Lindsey Graham said he didn't text with [Mark] Meadows on Jan. 6," Raju tweeted, "but told me he spoke with Ivanka Trump to deliver a message to her dad. He said he wanted then-President Trump to 'tell his people to leave.'"

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., read a text from Donald Trump Jr. to Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, begging him to ask his father to call off the mob, but it's not clear what actions — if any — his sister took as Graham reportedly begged her to intercede.

"You need to get these people out of here," Graham told her, according to the Washington Post. "This thing is going south. This is not good. You're going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down."

The newspaper has reported that Ivanka Trump went between her office in the West Wing, where she saw TV footage of the riot, and the president's dining room, where her father was watching news coverage and tweeted a message of support for law enforcement.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump tweeted at 2:38 p.m. "They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

Ivanka Trump reportedly tried to get him to use more forceful language to calm his supporters, and thought she had convinced him at one point, but Meadows later called to say that wasn't the case.

"I need you to come back down here," Meadows told her. "We've got to get this under control."

Ivanka Trump retweeted another one of her father's statements, which aides reportedly didn't think was sufficient under the circumstances, although she quickly deleted that after she was criticized for referring to the rioters as patriots.

"American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable," Ivanka Trump tweeted at 3:15 p.m. "The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful."

Other Twitter users are asking what Ivanka Trump and her husband, then-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, were communicating with Meadows as the riot unfolded.

"I want to see what Jared and Ivanka were texting to Meadows," tweeted Rick Wilson, a former Republican strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project.