Marjorie Taylor Greene "must be expelled" for "toying with the idea of civil war," congressman says

In a tweet this Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that Democratic voters who move from blue states to red states should be subject to restrictions in order to prevent them turning red states to blue.

Greene was quote-tweeting another Twitter user who said he supports "discriminating" against "transplants like this" through legislation. "They shouldn't be able to vote for a period, and they should have to pay a tax for their sins."

In her tweet, Greene said the suggestion is "possible in a National Divorce scenario."

"After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period," Greene wrote.

According to Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Greene is "toying with the idea of civil war."

"The fact that a sitting Member of Congress is toying with the idea of a civil war 8 days before January 6 should alarm everyone. We expelled 14 Members in 1861 for supporting the confederacy," Bowman tweeted.

"Why does Marjorie Taylor Greene still have her seat? She must be expelled," he added.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments after less than one month in office.