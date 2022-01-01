"A race to the bottom": House GOP slammed for "really disgraceful" anti-vaccine tweet

At a time when former President Donald Trump is surprising his critics by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the House Judiciary GOP posted an anti-vax tweet this week. The tweet in question has since been removed, but it is still being slammed as misleading and irresponsible.

On Thursday, a tweet from @JudiciaryGOP read, "If the booster shots work, why don't they work?" In fact, booster shots of the COVID vaccines have been shown to significantly increase immunity and protect recipients from the coronavirus, including the latest omicron variant.

That claim echoed what Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio posted on December 23:

Actually, they work well. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top White House medical adviser, has been stressing that although it is certainly possible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and get infected anyway, the vaccinated are much more likely to survive a COVID-19 infection than the unvaccinated. At this point, the vast majority of COVID-19 fatalities in the United States are among the unvaccinated — which @JudiciaryGOP failed to mention.

Politico's Sam Stein noted that the anti-vaxxer tweet from @JudiciaryGOP is totally different from what Trump has been saying about vaccines. During a recent appearance in Dallas with radio host Bill O'Reilly, Trump revealed that he had received a COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged others to do the same.

