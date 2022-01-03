Elizabeth Holmes found guilty: Jury rules against Theranos founder in fraud trial

The jury told the judge earlier on Monday that they deadlocked on three of the 11 fraud counts

By Brad Reed

Published January 3, 2022 7:29PM (EST)

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Getty Images)
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of at least one conspiracy charge in the trial over alleged financial fraud that led to the downfall of her company, reports the New York Times.

In a verdict that was delivered on Monday evening, the jury found Holmes guilty of one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud against investors in Theranos between 2010 and 2015.

Holmes was also found guilty of three separate instances of wire fraud involving the transfer of millions of dollars that occurred in 2014.

However, the jury found Holmes not guilty of conspiring to commit wire fraud against patients who paid for Theranos's blood testing services between 2013 and 2016.


