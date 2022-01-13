MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.

Maddow showed five Electoral College documents side by side on the screen, explaining, "I picked these five states to show you what the real electoral vote ascertainment documents look like. I picked these five because thanks to the watchdog group American Oversight, we now know that in all five of these states, Republicans also prepared forged fake documents that were sent to the government — proclaiming that actually, these other electors were the real electors from these states, and they were casting the states' Electoral College votes not for Biden, but for Trump."

The MSNBC host went on to show the authentic Electoral College documents and the Republican "forgeries," as she described them, side by side — including the ones from Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona, all of which Biden won.

"It wasn't one state, it wasn't three states where they did this — it was at least five states where we have now obtained forged documents created by Republicans," Maddow told viewers. "And it's not like they, again, created these documents to, like, hold close to their chest and fantasize that this had been the real outcome. It's not like they created these documents just to keep themselves as a keepsake. They sent them in to the government as if they were real documents."

Maddow continued, "And it's not like they sent them in saying, 'Hey, we know we're not the real electors because Biden won here, but here's our names for posterity. Here's our names for your records.' No, they actually created these fake documents purporting to be the real certifications of them as electors."

Maddow went on to discuss a December 28, 2020 draft letter written by Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist who served in the U.S. Department of Justice during Trump's final weeks in office. Clark's letter, Maddow noted, "explicitly describes these forged slates of electors from multiple states."

"We now know: multiple states — Republicans in multiple states — had sent in false assertions, forged documents claiming to be the electors for their states," Maddow noted. "That draft letter was dated December 28. How did that guy, that Trump guy at the Justice Department, know that two weeks earlier, Republicans in at least five states had, in fact, created these forged elector documents? Did the Trump Justice Department know about it because they helped Republicans in those states do it? We don't know. But somebody helped them do it, because they all filed the exact same document in the same font, in the same spacing, with the exact same language. So, somebody helped them do it."

