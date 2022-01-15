Relax this long weekend with THC-infused s'mores brownies

Directions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a 9×13-inch baking pan with parchment paper on the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Set aside.

Step 2

Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Set aside.

Step 3

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the THC concentrate and mix thoroughly.

Step 4

In a separate bowl, add the chocolate chips and coffee. While the butter is hot, pour over the chocolate and let sit for 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk until the chocolate is fully melted. Keep the chocolate mixture warm until ready to use. Note: You want the chocolate to be warm and slightly fluid, but not so hot as to burn the chocolate or cook the eggs when added. The chocolate temperature should be no higher than 125°F.

Step 5

In a separate large bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, and vanilla until the sugar slightly dissolves. Add the reserved dry ingredients and mix until well incorporated. Add the chocolate mixture and stir until no streaks remain. Note: The batter will be thick like frosting.

Step 6

Scoop the batter into the prepared pan, pressing it out to the edges with a spatula. Bake for 15 minutes, remove from the oven, and top with marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs, then continue to bake until the marshmallows are lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Note: If desired, using a kitchen torch, carefully torch the marshmallows for extra toasty-ness.

Step 7

Allow to cool completely before cutting the brownies into twenty 41/2×11/3-inch rectangles.