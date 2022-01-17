"No sense of morals": Lindsey Graham called out by GOP consultant for cynically sucking up to Trump

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Republican political strategist Susan Del Percio called out Sen. Lindsey Graham for his slavish devotion to Donald Trump, explaining that the moment the former president's popularity craters, the South Carolina Republican will drop him like a hot rock.

Laughing at Graham's assertion that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) needs to learn to work with the twice-impeached ex-president if he wants to remain the GOP leader in the Senate, Del Percio said that wasn't going to happen and accused Trump's Senate golfing buddy of being a sycophant with no "morals."

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Del Percio explained, "Donald Trump is the most important influencer of Republican primaries there is. So people are bending over backward to try and out-Trump each other to gain his support."

"Of course Mitch McConnell and [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy are not too thrilled about this because in any swing-seat or even tight within two or three points, district or state, this works against Republicans," she elaborated. "Let's not forget, the state that Donald Trump spoke in last night, Arizona, more people voted below the top of the ticket -- meaning not for Donald Trump -- than they voted for Donald Trump."

"The Republicans do not want to have Donald Trump as their president," she continued. "They saw him as dangerous and divisive -- not all Republicans -- but there's a sliver out there and that sliver really does matter when it comes to the general election. But as far as being the influencer on Republican politics, he's still there."

"Look at Lindsey Graham," she smirked. "If Lindsey Graham didn't think Donald Trump was still an influencer, he wouldn't be on that bandwagon. He has no sense of morals whatsoever."

