Watch: Trump comes up empty when asked a very simple question about Republicans in power

When former President Donald Trump appeared on right-wing Newsmax TV this week, he was asked about the 2022 midterms and the things he would like Republicans to prioritize if they regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But Trump didn't offer any specific policy recommendations should the GOP have a House majority in 2023 and seemed to ignore the substance of the question entirely.

Newsmax TV, a Fox News competitor, prides itself on being more right-wing and more pro-Trump than Fox News and Fox Business.

"Sounds like the Republicans are going to take back control of Congress," the interviewer asked, "and what would you like to see them do?"

Trump responded, "Number 1: take back. That's what has to be Number 1; we have to take it back."

Obviously referring to the Democratic majorities in Congress, Trump continued, "These are radicalized, horrible people that hate our country — what they're doing with the open borders and the judges and all of the things they've been doing is so sad. And then you look at Afghanistan is a topper…. We were coming out strong, with dignity. There's never been a lower point than what happened with Afghanistan, in my opinion. So, we've gotta, Number 1, we've gotta win the House — and I think we can win the Senate also."

Despite Trump's claim that Democrats have enacted an "open borders" policy, Biden has actually preserved many of his predecessors' immigration policies, much to the dismay of some critics on his left. The borders are in no sense "open."

Here are some responses to Newsmax's Trump interview:

