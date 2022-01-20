Rachel Maddow mocks Trump for "lying about the square footage of his hands — I mean his apartment"

Former president Donald Trump allegedly inflating the value of his company's assets is reminiscent of him bragging about his hand size during a 2016 debate, according to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

During a report on the New York attorney general's investigation into Trump's company, Maddow noted Wednesday night that the former president is accused of claiming that his triplex New York City apartment is 30,000 square feet, when it's only 10,996 square feet.

"He lied about the actual square footage of his hands — I mean his apartment," Maddow said. "And not a little bit. Not like he added an extra room. He said it was three times as big as it actually was."

"But the square footage is just the start," Maddow said, pointing to the fact that Trump allegedly claimed the apartment was worth $327 million.

Last year, the most expensive apartment in the U.S. was worth only $169 million, Maddow said.

"Trump said his apartment was worth almost double that," she said. "Year after year, on official financial statements, he said his apartment was worth nearly twice as much as the most expensive apartment in the country, and he said it was three times larger than it actually was, which is wild and flagrant and almost impressively dishonest, and it does make you think back to him bragging about his hand size at the debate. I mean, it's just too on the nose, right?"

"But according to the New York attorney general, it's not just an interesting, like, personality pathology," Maddow added. "It was part of a pattern of behavior by Donald Trump and his company that was potentially illegal."

