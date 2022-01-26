Florida radio host with "intimate details" of Matt Gaetz' alleged sex crimes pleads guilty

A Florida radio host who is connected to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has pleaded guilty in a deal that could see him give evidence against the controversial congressman in a sex-trafficking investigation.

Sources told The Daily Beast that "Big Joe" Ellicott pleaded guilty in federal court to a plot to "pay bribes and kickbacks." He also pleaded guilty to a separate crime related to illegally selling Adderall.

Ellicott is the best friend of Joel Greenberg, a former "wingman" of Gaetz who is said to be cooperating in the sex-trafficking investigation.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

It was reported last year that Ellicott knows "intimate details" of a relationship Gaetz and Greenberg allegedly had with a 17-year-old girl. For his part, Gaetz has denied having sex with the girl.

The report indicated that Ellicott's plea deal requires him to cooperate in other ongoing investigations. In exchange, he will have an opportunity to receive a significantly reduced sentence.