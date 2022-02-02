Our go-to methods for storing fresh ginger

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

From tummy troubles to baked goods, fresh ginger has many uses in the kitchen. It's packed with flavor, and a little bit goes a long way. If you've ever bought fresh ginger root, you know that you can spend 50 cents on a 2-inch piece of ginger that will last for weeks — but how do you store ginger to make sure that it stays as fresh as possible?

How to store fresh ginger

Before you pick up any piece of ginger from the grocery store, choose one carefully. Look for a piece of ginger that is quite firm to the touch and has smooth skin; any soft spots or slightly wrinkly skin is a sign that it's already past its peak.

There are a few ways to go about storing pieces of ginger, and fortunately, they're all pretty easy! You can store unpeeled ginger at room temperature or in the refrigerator in an airtight zip-top bag or container and tuck it in the crisper drawer; if stored properly, fresh ginger can last for weeks. If you have already peeled the ginger, it must be stored in the fridge to prevent oxidation. Blot the peeled side of the ginger on a paper towel to remove any excess moisture before sticking it in the fridge.

For even longer-lasting fresh ginger, pop it in the freezer! The same method applies for storing ginger root in the freezer; just make sure to use a freezer-safe bag. But bonus: Like cheese, frozen ginger is actually easier to grate for recipes. Win-win!

How to pickle ginger

Another way to make use of fresh ginger is to pickle it! Molly Yeh shared her recipe with us, and it's about as easy as pickling gets. All you need is a large knob of ginger, sugar, water, rice vinegar, and salt. Peel the skin of the ginger root with the back of a spoon or a Y-shaped vegetable peeler (my personal favorite kitchen tool!) and thinly slice it on a mandoline. Place in a sterilized jar. Now all you have to do is cook the pickling liquid! Combine all of the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil; as soon as it boils, pour the mixture into the jar over the sliced ginger. Let it cool slightly before covering, then refrigerate. Serve it as soon as 24 hours later or keep it in the fridge for up to two weeks.

***

Recipe: Pickled Ginger

Makes 3/4 cups