Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) harshly criticized the "shame" of the Republican National Committee on Friday, which is chaired by his own niece.

Romney's comments came as the RNC was expected to pass a censure resolution against Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for participating in the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol," Romney wrote.

The RNC is chaired by his niece, Ronna Romney McDaniel. The RNC chair is the daughter of Mitt Romney's older brother. The Michigan political dynasty began with three-term Gov. George Romney. Both McDaniel's mother and grandmother ran for the U.S. Senate.

"Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost," Romney wrote.