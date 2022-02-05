Georgia prosecutor details new timeline of investigation into Trump's election scheme

The Fulton County, Ga., investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the presidential election is progressing to a new phase, according to District Attorney Fani Willis said.

On Thursday, Willis conducted an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she offered an update on the case. Per the interview, prosecutors are now focused on "a newly approved special purpose grand jury." The jury would give prosecutors the ability to "authorize subpoenas to compel testimony from more reticent witnesses."

"We realize that we're coming to a place that there are enough people that will require a subpoena for us to speak to or for us to be able to get information," she said during the interview.

She also indicated that the case is moving forward. "There's a possibility that after two months we'll have all the information we need to press forward. There's a possibility that after week one that some appellate issue will come and there's a halt," she said. "But what I do think is within a year we will have all the information that we need."

Willis' rare remarks about the investigation are significant because she has confirmed their intent to incorporate a prosecutorial tool. Per The AJC: "Unlike a regular grand jury, which hears information on dozens of felony cases on any given day, this group will focus solely on the Trump investigation."

While she did not indicate if charges would be brought against the 16 Republicans involved in the fake electors' scheme, the House Select Committee has issued subpoenas to some of those who were involved.

"Our investigation is going to be complete," the veteran prosecutor said. "So if it is found that that which you speak of with the electors is part of a scheme to do something criminal related to the 2020 election, then it's going to be looked at."

Willis' remarks come just days after Trump's recent rally where he slammed prosecutors investigating him. It's no secret that prosecutors have gathered evidence to support their cases, Trump argues that they are merely just "radical, vicious, racist prosecutors."

"If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal," Trump told supporters last weekend, adding, "I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt."

