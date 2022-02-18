Trump issues hot-headed statement after judge rules against him

Former President Donald Trump issued a rage-filled statement on Thursday after a judge ruled that he and two of his children had to testify in New York Attorney General Leticia James's civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization.

After starting off by attacking Hillary Clinton and baselessly accusing her of "breaking into my apartment," the twice-impeached former president took aim at James and her investigation.

"Failed Gubernatorial candidate, Letitia James, can run for the office of AG on saying absolutely horrendous and false things about Donald Trump, a man she doesn't know and has never met, go on to get elected, and then selectively prosecute him and his family," Trump wrote.

The president then went on to falsely claim that he got more votes than any candidate in history, and then went on to say any investigations into him violated the United States Constitution.

"The targeting of a President of the United States, who got more votes while in office than any President in History, by far, and is a person that the Radical Left Democrats don't want to run again, represents an unconstitutional attack on our Country—and the people will not allow this travesty of justice to happen. It is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in history—and remember, I can't get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary. It is not possible!"

Read the full statement below: