Lawyer John Durham filed court documents on Friday that are heavy on accusations but thin on evidence. Conservative supporters of President Donald Trump are grasping to a claim that the Office of the Presidency was being spied on for a few weeks when he was in office. According to Durham, however, the "spying" effort on the presidency began in 2014, when former President Barack Obama was in office.

Speaking about the filing, Washington Examiner reporter Byron York revealed there wasn't much "there" there.

'I don't read a lot into this," said York. "But I would say as far as Durham is concerned and a lot of Republicans and especially the strongest Trump supporters, a lot of them have been disappointed in Durham. Frankly, because I think they have expectations that are too high. Some Trump supporters are really not going to be happy unless they saw James Comey or Hillary Clinton led out of a door in handcuffs."

This, he explained, is never going to happen. Nor will Durham find something suddenly that results in President Joe Biden being kicked out of office and Trump reinstated.

Durham was appointed by Trump to investigate former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Oct. 19, 2020, which is 482 days ago. Robert Mueller's investigation lasted 674 days and resulted in 34 indictments of individuals and three companies. Thus far, Durham has indicted a lawyer who once worked for Democrats. In subsequent filings, including this most recent one, Durham hasn't made any indictments nor has a grand jury.

See the discussion below: