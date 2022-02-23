Donald Trump Jr. sued for witness intimidation

Donald Trump Jr. has been officially served with court papers in a lawsuit brought by former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for witness intimidation and retaliation.

Vindman announced earlier this month that he is also suing Rudy Giuliani, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn.

Vindman has accused the defendants of "an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation" in connection to his role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

"This campaign of intimidation and retaliation has had severe and deeply personal ramifications for Lt. Col. Vindman," the lawsuit claims. "It also left a stain on our democracy."

Court documents indicated that Donald Trump Jr. had been served with the lawsuit on Tuesday.

Vindman is asking the court to award him financial damages.