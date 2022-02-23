Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) found himself at the center of controversy after his attempt to tie former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to the mysterious death of Jean Luc-Brunel, an associate of deceased multimillionaire sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, February 17, Luc-Brunel was found dead inside his cell at the La Santé Prison in Paris, France Friday night. The former French modeling agent was speculated to have been involved in the secret global pedophilia ring tied to Epstein. Luc-Brunel's death led to the resurfacing of memes surrounding Epstein's death. Those memes also included hashtags like "#ClintonBodyCount and #ClintonCrimeFamily."

The Texas senator also joined in with remarks about Luc-Brunel's death as he shared a speculative tweet about Clinton. He wrote, "Anyone know where Hillary was this weekend?"

Although Cruz's remarks were cryptic, The Independent reports that his words are "believed to be in reference to longstanding conspiracy theories in US right-wing politics about the Clintons being involved in the deaths of people who may have unflattering information on them."

Almost immediately after Cruz tweeted, he faced an array of reactions from users on Twitter. Former Rep. Joe Walsh responded to Cruz tweeting, "Definitely not Cancun. Ted, would you please get serious and be a United States Senator? Please?"

Political commentator Keith Olbermann also tweeted saying, "Say, [Twitter], how do you allow this piece of s*** to continue to consistently spread lies, racism, hatred, and innuendo?"

As reports began circulating after Luc-Brunel's death, so did the speculative reactions. Due to his alleged ties to Epstein, there were immediate concerns about the nature of his death. However, his legal team has confirmed that his death was, indeed, a suicide. In wake of his untimely demise, Luc-Brunel's legal team released a statement saying, "His decision was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice."