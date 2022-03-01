Joe Biden puts Russian oligarchs on notice at SOTU: "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains"

President Joe Biden delivered a warning to Putin-allied Russian oligarchs during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

While discussing America's response to the Russian invasion to Ukraine, Biden discussed plans to go after the financial assets of wealthy Kremlin allies.

"Tonight, I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime: no more," he said. "The US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs."

Biden then detailed what these actions would mean for the oligarchs themselves.

"We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts your luxury apartments your private jets," he said. "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains!"

