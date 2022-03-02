After Biden points out vaccines work, Boebert suggests he "wear a Pfizer pin instead of the flag"

"We should know know who he’s really working for," Boebert tweets after Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

By Bob Brigham

Published March 2, 2022 5:00AM (EST)

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised coronavirus vaccines during his first State of the Union address — and it triggered Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Biden urged Americans to "stay protected with vaccines and treatments."

"We know how incredibly effective vaccines are," he continued. "If you're vaccinated and boosted, you have the highest degree of protection and we'll never give up on vaccinating more Americans."

Promoting the free, safe and effective vaccines was immediately criticized Boebert, who was tweeting from the floor during the speech.

"Why doesn't Joe just wear a Pfizer pin instead of the flag? We should know know who he's really working for," Boebert tweeted after Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated.


