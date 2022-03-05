32 best asparagus recipes that you'll straight up stalk

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

It's asparagus season, baby! (Or if you're reading this in winter, you're probably counting down the days until it is). To misquote Forrest Gump (though I don't think he'd mind), we love bright green asparagus: garlic roasted asparagus, asparagus sautéed with lemon zest, salt, and pepper, asparagus baked in a shell of puff pastry with double-cream cheese, grilled asparagus, one-pan chicken recipes with asparagus, asparagus latkes, asparagus risotto . . . there's not too many kinds of green asparagus that we don't like. But let's start with 32 of our favorite asparagus recipes that you can cook all throughout spring.

1. Absurdly Addictive Asparagus

Yes, it's possible to get addicted to asparagus. The trick? Sautéeing the stalks with pancetta, butter, garlic, citrus zest, and toasted pine nuts. Because, well, pancetta makes everything better.

2. Garlicky Sautéed Asparagus with Toasted Sesame

There are so many reasons why we are obsessed with Assigning Editor Rebecca Firkser. One of those reasons is that she doesn't settle. She knows that there's nothing wrong with simple sautéed asparagus, but she knows it's even better when the stalks are drizzled in sesame oil and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

3. One-Pan Chicken with Asparagus, Almonds, and Miso Butter

This is a two birds, one stone kind of recipe. You get a generous fix of spring produce while also effectively tackling some spring cleaning with this one-pan meal, which means there's practically no post-dinner clean-up needed.

4. Asparagus and Brie Parcel Pies

For an Easter or Mother's Day brunch, or an easygoing gathering with friends, wrap up these individual parcels of puff pastry filled with thick asparagus and brie cheese.

5. Cascatelli Primavera

When Dan Pashman invented cascatelli — a pasta shape designed to have the best sauce-ability, forkability, and toothsink-ability — our jaws dropped. He developed a delicious take on pasta primavera using spring-forward produce like asparagus, mint, and pea shoots and his signature pasta shape.

6. Asparagus and Gochujang Pancakes

Two of spring's superstars — asparagus and scallions — team up for these spicy, savory pancakes, which get their heat from gochujang and fresh red chile peppers.

7. Paper-Thin Asparagus with Butter and Soy Sauce

Inspired by James Beard's own approach to improv cooking, former Food52 editor Eric Kim developed this zippy recipe for asparagus, which comes together in two (count 'em two!) minutes.

8. Asparagus Latkes

For a seasonal take on classic potato latkes, Food52's food editor Emma Laperruque swapped out the spuds for asparagus. This recipe uses the entire stalk, so there's less waste and even more green color.

9. Vegetarian French Onion Soup with Asparagus and Cheesy Croutons

French onion soup is traditionally a robust, time-consuming, and absolutely not-vegetarian recipe. But Food52's Rebecca Firkser challenged each of those norms with a way less fussy recipe that's totally vegetarian.

10. Scallops and Peas with Mint Gremolata

"Sweet, buttery, and luxe, yet not terribly expensive, scallops can be prepared in a variety of delicious ways, and — most of all — are incredibly quick to cook. Though they are great any time of year, I love this fresh, springtime preparation, which balances a trio of vibrant green vegetables with a simple gremolata made with lots of fresh mint," writes recipe developer Gail Simmons.

11. Spring Tartlets with Cheddar, Asparagus, and Tarragon

These spring beauts look like they require way more work and finesse than they actually do. A slice of cheddar cheese, some store-bought puff pastry, french tarragon, asparagus and . . . voila! Appetizer, done.

12. Asparagus and Fava Beans with Tonnato

Just looking at this plate, which bursts with green color, gets me excited for spring. Fava beans and asparagus are quickly blanched to bring out their natural sweetness, while still preserving their perfect green color. They're then served over a homemade tonnato sauce made with mayo, anchovies, tuna, and capers.

13. Asparagus and Crispy Beans with Mint and Grana Padano

This light salad marries canned beans and anchovies with fresh spring produce like wild arugula, asparagus, and mint.

14. Open-Faced Asparagus Sandwich

Don't make this sandwich in October when asparagus has seen better days. Because it's the star of the show, you should utilize the best possible asparagus when it's at its peak. Thank us later.

15. Asparagus with Lemon-Pepper Marinade

You don't need dairy to make an uber-creamy sauce for grilled asparagus. This one is made with silken tofu, which is blended with the zest and juice of a lemon, olive oil, and rice vinegar.

16. Spring Weeknight Pasta

There are so many different vegetables peeking through this pasta dish that the cavatappi really becomes a supporting character and for once, we're not upset.

17. Thai-Scented Asparagus Soup with Coconut Milk

One of our most popular asparagus recipes is this soup, which has accents of traditional Thai flavors like coconut, lemongrass, and ginger.

18. Asparagus, Leek, and Ricotta Quiche

Wake up to this vegetarian quiche on the first day of spring . . . and then again on every subsequent weekend morning until Memorial Day.

19. Tagliarini with Asparagus and Herbs

Does the thought of hosting a dinner party make your chest tighten and your heart start beating faster? I get it. But hosting a small group for dinner doesn't need to be an over-the-top fete. In fact, it shouldn't be! This stylish pasta serves six and comes together in just 10 minutes.

20. Vegan Lemon Asparagus Risotto

Everyone will be able to dig into this luscious risotto that relies on vegetable stock and nutritional yeast for a totally dairy-free dinner.

21. Asparagus with Pancetta

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Pancetta makes everything, especially asparagus, better. And honestly, asparagus makes pancetta better. Win-win!

22. Frittata with Asparagus, Spring Greens, and Fontina

A frittata that's practically screaming, "Hello spring!" Take a bite and taste crisp asparagus, spring greens, fresh marjoram, and chopped chives for a vibrant and vivacious brunch dish.

23. Beef with Asparagus and Stir-Fried Mushrooms

This speedy stir-fry thoroughly cooks flank steak (without it becoming tough and chewy) while preserving the delicate, crisp nature of fresh asparagus and shiitake mushrooms.

24. Craig Claiborne's Pasta con Asparagi

Somewhere in between spaghetti carbonara, spaghetti pomodoro, and pasta primavera is this delightful recipe.

25. Asparagus with Soft-Boiled Eggs and Anchovy Bread Crumbs

"Bright-green asparagus do most of the talking here. And, I know, a pound of asparagus per person sounds scandalous. And it sort of is. But that's what makes it fun," writes recipe developer Emma Laperruque. We couldn't agree more.

26. Creamy Raw Asparagus Pesto

You don't always need to make pesto with basil. In fact, you shouldn't when there's asparagus around that's begging to be used in a new and innovative fashion!

27. Crispy Chicken Thighs with Asparagus, Bacon, and Potatoes

Tender asparagus, lightly potatoes, and enough bacon to feed a dorm of hungover 19-year-old boys are the makings of the perfect spring supper.

28. Creamy Asparagus, Lemon, and Walnut Pasta

You were obviously going to make pasta tonight anyway, so throw a bunch of asparagus in the pot too (a pound to be exact).

29. Spring Vegetable Panzanella with Poached Eggs

Don't get me wrong — I love a summery Panzanella with juicy heirloom tomatoes and grilled peaches and burrata and, OK I'm getting distracted. I'm here to talk about spring Panzanella, the soon-to-be centerpiece of your dinner table. There are leeks. And asparagus. And English peas. And snow peas. And a basil-mint pesto. Need I go on?

30. Pan-Roasted Asparagus with Brown Butter, Lemon, and Eggs Mimosa

This simple recipe roasted asparagus packs in so much flavor that no one will ever guess that it took less than 10 minutes and six ingredients to prepare.

31. Quick-Braised Fish with Baby Potatoes, and Greens

A date-night or dinner party-worth fish recipe that uses asparagus? I'm all ears.

32. One-Pan Pea, Lemon, and Asparagus Pasta

We've said it before, we're reminding you now, and we'll say it again — starchy pasta water makes the best pasta sauce. In this recipe, the sauce is magically made from the pasta water and asparagus as the pasta cooks — all in one pan. "No fuss, and a killer bowl of pasta," says recipe developer Anna Jones.