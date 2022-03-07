Trump belittles NATO during donor speech

Donald Trump on Friday lashed out during remarks to Republican National Committee donors in Louisiana on Saturday.

Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post and Alex Isenstadt of Politico both reported obtaining a recording of Trump's remarks.

Dawsey reported Trump referred to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) as "terrible" and complained "that dumb son of a b*tch" George Conway. He also reportedly called NATO a "paper tiger" as Russia continues it's invasion of Ukraine.

Isenstadt reported Trump predicted Republicans will win the presidency in 2024.

"We will see a Republican president reclaim that beautiful White House in 2024. I wonder who that might be," Trump said. "We are looking at it very, very strongly, because we have to do it, we have to do it."

Conway was undeterred by the criticism from the former leader of the free world.

"He's just jealous I can spell," Conway said, with a face with tears of joy emoji.