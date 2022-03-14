Tucker Carlson mocked on Twitter as "TuckyoRose" after Kremlin calls him "essential"

The hashtag "TuckyoRose" was trending on Sunday as Tucker Carlson became the target of mockery and attacks after it was revealed he was pushed by Russia as part of that nation's propaganda effort.

Mother Jones revealed a leaked memo from the Russian Department of Information and Telecommunications Support that was ordering state media personalities and producers to promote comments made by the Fox News host.

"TuckyoRose" is a take-off of Tokyo Rose, the name given to World War II women delivering pro-Japanese propaganda in English to allied soldiers in the South Pacific.

As retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman explained, no one should live their lives as a state TV shill for Russia.

On Saturday, Carlson's show also began appearing on Chinese Communist Party television promoting Ukraine conspiracy theories. On Friday, Carlson's show aired propaganda from Chinese and Russian leaders.

See other comments from those attacking Carlson online below:

